13:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Adil Turdukulov creates Resistance to Political Repressions Committee

Resistance to Political Repressions Committee has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Adil Turdukulov, a member of the SDPK Political Council, told.

According to him, under all presidents of the country, the authorities used controlled law enforcement agencies, courts, the media and even crime for repressions and pressure against unwelcome, oppositional citizens to maintain and strengthen the political regime.

«Politicians, civil activists, journalists, bloggers are arrested, beaten, robbed, subjected to information attack, they are charged multi-million claims for their independent position. We observe this is intensifying ahead of the parliamentary elections,» Adil Turdukulov said.

The committee, he said, will protect the rights and legitimate interests of political prisoners.

Adil Turdukulov is a civil activist. He was a civil servant: he worked as an assistant to the prime minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was the Second Secretary at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan. He was a member of SDPK party, then left its ranks. He severely criticized Almazbek Atambayev. Then he again joined the Social Democrats and was even elected to the party’s Political Council. He was a member of another committee — on protection of freedom of speech. In addition to Adil Turdukulov, it included journalists Zamira Sydykova, Naryn Aiyp, former deputies of the Parliament Begaly Norgozuev and Ravshan Jeenbekov. However, a conflict occurred within the organization and it actually stopped working.
link: https://24.kg/english/145465/
views: 62
Print
Related
Adil Turdukulov summoned for interrogation
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
4 March, Wednesday
13:25
Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stands for special status for some migrants Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stands for special s...
13:06
Adil Turdukulov creates Resistance to Political Repressions Committee
09:38
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at Dance Tournament in Portugal
09:29
Japarov’s supporters to be held accountable for attack on Parliament employees
09:02
Two wanted Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Russia
3 March, Tuesday
18:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
18:25
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case