Adil Turdukulov creates Resistance to Political Repressions Committee

Resistance to Political Repressions Committee has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Adil Turdukulov, a member of the SDPK Political Council, told.

According to him, under all presidents of the country, the authorities used controlled law enforcement agencies, courts, the media and even crime for repressions and pressure against unwelcome, oppositional citizens to maintain and strengthen the political regime.

«Politicians, civil activists, journalists, bloggers are arrested, beaten, robbed, subjected to information attack, they are charged multi-million claims for their independent position. We observe this is intensifying ahead of the parliamentary elections,» Adil Turdukulov said.

The committee, he said, will protect the rights and legitimate interests of political prisoners.

Adil Turdukulov is a civil activist. He was a civil servant: he worked as an assistant to the prime minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was the Second Secretary at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan. He was a member of SDPK party, then left its ranks. He severely criticized Almazbek Atambayev. Then he again joined the Social Democrats and was even elected to the party’s Political Council. He was a member of another committee — on protection of freedom of speech. In addition to Adil Turdukulov, it included journalists Zamira Sydykova, Naryn Aiyp, former deputies of the Parliament Begaly Norgozuev and Ravshan Jeenbekov. However, a conflict occurred within the organization and it actually stopped working.