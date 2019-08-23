18:12
Adil Turdukulov summoned for interrogation

Adil Turdukulov, member of the Political Council of SDPK party, was summoned for questioning by the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. He informed about it on Facebook.

According to him, he will go. The interrogation is scheduled for 17.00. The Interior Ministry said that Turdukulov was summoned as a witness.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
