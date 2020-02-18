School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

A fire broke out at a school in Koo-Chaty village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the ministry, the fire occurred yesterday, February 17, at about 23.50. «Due to the fact that the school is located in a mountainous, hard- to-reach area, a fire team came at the scene only in eight hours,» the ministry said.

The school is located 122 kilometers from the regional center. The team was in place at 7.40. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

«Special equipment and ten firefighters worked. 500 square meters of the building burned down. No victims were reported,» the Ministry of Emergencies added.

Eyewitnesses posted video of the fire on social media.