17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

A fire broke out at a school in Koo-Chaty village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the ministry, the fire occurred yesterday, February 17, at about 23.50. «Due to the fact that the school is located in a mountainous, hard- to-reach area, a fire team came at the scene only in eight hours,» the ministry said.

The school is located 122 kilometers from the regional center. The team was in place at 7.40. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

«Special equipment and ten firefighters worked. 500 square meters of the building burned down. No victims were reported,» the Ministry of Emergencies added.

Eyewitnesses posted video of the fire on social media.
link: https://24.kg/english/143999/
views: 65
Print
Related
Fire breaks out at fuel and lubricants warehouse in Bishkek
Car burns down in Novopavlovka village
Fire on Osh market completely extinguished. Cause of fire announced
Another fire breaks out on Osh market in Bishkek
Woman dies in fire in Kyzyl-Kiya
Man dies in fire in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Elderly man injured in fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Photos of Australian fires taken from space
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
17:39
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight cor...
17:27
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
16:53
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
16:43
School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
16:34
Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line