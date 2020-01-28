Best football player of Kyrgyzstan to play for Kazakhstan's Kairat FC

The best football player of Kyrgyzstan in 2019, Gulzhigit Alykulov, will play for Kazakhstan’s Kairat FC. The Almaty club reported

Kairat FC signed a labor agreement with the 19-year-old midfielder of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Gulzhigit Alykulov.

Gulzhigit Alykulov played for Dordoi, in 2017 he moved to Turkish Antalyaspor, where he played for the club’s youth. He played for Kara-Balta, Alga FC from the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Then he joined the Belarusian Neman in the winter transfer window of 2019. He played 24 matches for the club from Grodno, scoring four goals. ⠀⠀⠀

Gulzhigit Alykulov was recognized the best player of 2019 by the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan.

Gulzhigit Alykulov signed the contract with Kairat FC for two years with the possibility of renewing it for another year.