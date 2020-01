An earthquake occurred today in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The earthquake focus was located in Tajikistan. 6-magnitide shocks were registered there today at 13.09.

Intensity of the quake reached 4 points in Karamyk, Kara-Teyit villages of Osh region, in Batken and Kyzyl-Kiya – 2.5 points.

No victims and destructions were reported.