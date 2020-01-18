10:13
First sports ground for Muslim women to appear in Kyrgyzstan

First in the world fitness app for Muslim women FitJab was launched. It was developed by Kyrgyzstanis Erik Abdykalykov and Nikita Ryzhikh. The application has already been downloaded by more than 25,000 people from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. There are also users from Kyrgyzstan.

Erik Abdykalykov told 24.kg news agency that their project was undergoing an international certification process to become officially the world’s first halal fitness application. The developer noted that they sent an application to a certification center located in Dubai, and this was the first such application for creation of mobile version for Muslim women.

Training programs are named after prominent Muslim women, and part of the money from the proceeds will be used to build 100 sports grounds for Muslim women around the world. He added that a New York private venture fund has already invested $ 1 million in FitJab project.

«We plan to open the first sports ground in Kyrgyzstan, because there is demand. Muslim girls want to go in for sports, but there are no suitable conditions and separate gyms for women in our country,» Erik Abdykalykov told.

The application can be downloaded from Play Market and App Store. Its interface supports four languages ​​- Russian, English, Turkish and Arabic.
