Another workout area was opened in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The workout area was built on the territory of the secondary school 22.

«Modern equipment is installed there — a large sports complex and outdoor exercise equipment for sports and maintaining good health,» the City Hall said.

The press service added that the workout area was opened by the head of Leninsky district, Chynasyl Chynybaev, together with the residents of the district and students of the school 22.