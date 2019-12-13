17:33
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov erected in Ankara

Official opening of a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov took place in the park named after the great writer in the municipality of Kecioren in Ankara (Turkey). The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The monument was made and installed by the administration of Kecioren district at the initiative of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ankara.

In addition to officials, representatives of international and public organizations, business structures, Kyrgyz and Turkish students, the media, as well as representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Turkey attended the ceremony.

A concert of komuz players took place as a part of the event.
