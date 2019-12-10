Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on December 11-12, 2019. The Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Sydykov reported.

According to him, the visit will be held at the invitation of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

«During the visit, negotiations of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in a narrow and expanded format are planned, during which the parties will discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields,» Daniyar Sydykov noted.

A number of bilateral agreements will be expectedly signed in the field of education, culture, tourism, on the implementation of infrastructure projects, including construction of the Islamic Academy in Bishkek.

Daniyar Sydykov added that the idea of ​​creating the Islamic Academy in Kyrgyzstan arose after negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin in Sochi in February 2019.

«The main goal of the Islamic Academy is to provide higher education, training and retraining of personnel for state and non-state institutions and religious organizations, as well as improving their skills,» he added.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov is scheduled to meet with the Vice President, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, representatives of the UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, General Director of the Zayed Foundation Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with compatriots temporarily residing in the United Arab Emirates.

On December 15-17, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, he will hold talks with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Ash-Sheikh. The prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be discussed.

Following the visit, it is expected that documents will be signed in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, sports, educational and scientific fields, as well as in the field of social insurance and pension provision.

The head of state will take part in the official opening of the new complex of buildings of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Saudi Arabia and will meet with compatriots.