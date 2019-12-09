17:50
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek

A campaign against air pollution #BishkekSmog will be held on Ala-Too Square in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Its organizers offer citizens to participate in the campaign wearing masks.

«The campaign is silent, not because we have nothing to say, but because we are masked because of the increased level of air pollution. Our masks will speak for us,» the organizers say.

«Come in your masks, bring masks for others, which can be painted and decorated together with the creative community,» they call.

As noted, the purpose of the campaign is to draw attention to the problem of smog in Bishkek with the requirement for the authorities to comply with general national air quality standards. Without analysis and information about air quality, the danger of air pollution will remain invisible and invincible, the organizers say.

They demand from the authorities to provide open data on the air quality situation, increase the energy efficiency of heating systems and develop renewable energy sources; reduce electricity tariffs at night during the heating season and provide areas with increased air pollution with gas; establish control over the quality of imported fuel and lubricants and work of filters at the HPP, develop a public transport system, prohibit the infill development of the capital and expand the green areas in the city and etc.

The campaign will be held on December 12 at 12.00 on Ala-Too Square.
