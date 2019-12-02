Feminale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov called the Feminale provocative. He announced this today at a meeting with activists.

According to the official, provocative campaigns are often held all over the world under the guise of supporting feminists.

«Under the flag of feminism, campaigns with a naked woman were held in Parliament and in a church. We were also provoked here (in the Museum of Fine Arts),» he said.

Azamat Zhamankulov also said that a special commission would study the scandalous exhibition in the museum.

Activists demanded from the head of the relevant ministry to protect national values ​​and prevent similar campaigns in museums of the country.

«The exhibition has slogans about same-sex marriage, too. We believe that this is an unconstitutional appeal. It is necessary to check whether minors came to the museum, where the campaign was held with participation of a naked woman. If so, then this will be considered as propaganda of pornography,» said activist Aibek Busurmankulov.

The first Feminale of Contemporary Art is held in Bishkek. A large-scale exposition was opened in the Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev with the works of 56 artists from 22 countries.

However, the activists were outraged by the performance, which provoked heated discussions on social media, about the plight of young women — a girl washing lamb intestines in a bowl, or naked women.