15:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Feminale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov called the Feminale provocative. He announced this today at a meeting with activists.

According to the official, provocative campaigns are often held all over the world under the guise of supporting feminists.

«Under the flag of feminism, campaigns with a naked woman were held in Parliament and in a church. We were also provoked here (in the Museum of Fine Arts),» he said.

Related news
Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth
Azamat Zhamankulov also said that a special commission would study the scandalous exhibition in the museum.

Activists demanded from the head of the relevant ministry to protect national values ​​and prevent similar campaigns in museums of the country.

«The exhibition has slogans about same-sex marriage, too. We believe that this is an unconstitutional appeal. It is necessary to check whether minors came to the museum, where the campaign was held with participation of a naked woman. If so, then this will be considered as propaganda of pornography,» said activist Aibek Busurmankulov.

The first Feminale of Contemporary Art is held in Bishkek. A large-scale exposition was opened in the Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev with the works of 56 artists from 22 countries.

However, the activists were outraged by the performance, which provoked heated discussions on social media, about the plight of young women — a girl washing lamb intestines in a bowl, or naked women.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Feminale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth
Exhibition of Talgat Mirrakhimov opens in Bishkek
Prime Minister: Tourism will become one of key sectors of Kyrgyz economy
Exhibition of Abdysadyr Turusbekov opened in Bishkek
Exhibition of rare art pictures opened in Bishkek
Peaks of Asia exhibition opened in Nur-Sultan
Bishkek hosts unique exhibition of bronze sculptures Russia - Kyrgyzstan
Exhibition of exotic plants to open in Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts exhibition of artists from four countries
Popular
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
2 December, Monday
15:27
Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to German company Historical museum to be opened after payment of debt to...
15:10
Feminale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative
14:54
Most buildings in Kyrgyzstan not accessible to people with disabilities
14:32
Feminale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
14:13
Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work