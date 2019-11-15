13:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for bribe extortion

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On November 12, a citizen applied to the Internal Investigation Service of the ministry. She asked to take measures in respect of an employee of the State Penitentiary Service, who extorted 20,000 soms for a positive solution of an issue allegedly related to pre-trial proceedings against her.

The fact was registered under Article 326 »Extortion of a bribe” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The day before, the investigator of the Investigation Department of the State Penitentiary Service, Junior Lieutenant of the Internal Service U.M was arrested in one of the capital’s cafes when receiving the money.
link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Judge, investigators extort 100,000 soms in Kara-Kul
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Investigator, deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz placed in detention center
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
Deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, investigator arrested for bribe
Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1
Two financial police officers detained in Bishkek
Employees of Oktyabrsky Police Department detained with bribe
Border guards extort money from smuggler in Tokmak
Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
13:49
Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend tr...
13:26
Over 14 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2019
13:02
Vehicle with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region
12:20
Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for bribe extortion
12:06
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins