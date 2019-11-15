Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for bribe extortion

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On November 12, a citizen applied to the Internal Investigation Service of the ministry. She asked to take measures in respect of an employee of the State Penitentiary Service, who extorted 20,000 soms for a positive solution of an issue allegedly related to pre-trial proceedings against her.

The fact was registered under Article 326 »Extortion of a bribe” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The day before, the investigator of the Investigation Department of the State Penitentiary Service, Junior Lieutenant of the Internal Service U.M was arrested in one of the capital’s cafes when receiving the money.