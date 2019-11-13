19:21
At least 25.4 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are poor

At least 25.4 percent of people in Kyrgyzstan are poor. The Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova announced today during discussion of a government report on budget execution for 2018.

According to her, this indicator fluctuates a little. However, 0.8 percent of the population live in extreme poverty.

A deputy Ainuru Altybaeva, who asked a question about poverty, noted that 40.5 percent of the poor live in Batken region alone, and this is one and a half times higher than the national rate.

«That is, the Kyrgyzstanis do not live better. The number of poor people has not decreased,» Ainuru Altybaeva summed up.

Government officials reported that poverty level fell by 4.8 percent in rural areas and by 0.4 percent — in cities.
At least 25.4 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are poor
