Kyrgyzstani Ramida Abdimitalipova took the second place at the International Tournament Golden Autumn in table tennis. Table Tennis Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held on November 2-7 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Over 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan competed for victory in three age groups. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 11 young players.

Ramida Abdimitalipova defeated the representatives of Karaganda, Aktau, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kostanai at the group stage. She won six out of seven matches in the final part of the competition.