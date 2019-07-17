New recreation area to appear in Bishkek

A new recreation area will appear in Bishkek. The Bishkek City Administration reported.

Work is underway on the improvement of the new recreational zone. It will appear at the intersection of Bokonbaev and Ibraimov Streets near the overcrossing. Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise lay paving stones, install benches and litter bins, which were made by workers on the basis of the enterprise.

Bishkekzelenkhoz plants a new lawn on the same place. Workers have already prepared the ground and leveled it.

In addition, employees of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise will install street lamps in the new recreation area. It is planned to complete the works in the near future.