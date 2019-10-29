10:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Single Window system introduced at universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan

Higher education institutions and colleges of Kyrgyzstan will operate in «Single Window» mode. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Educational institutions will provide services in an automated mode from December 1, 2019.

«From now on, a student does not have to go around all the services of a university (accounting department, student department / personnel department, dean’s office, library, archive, dormitory, passport office and other structures), and get a certificate, diploma and other documents in one place. At the same time, students will be informed to which unit they have to apply to settle arrears and resolve other issues,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Education stressed that automation would remove bureaucratic obstacles and prevent corruption risks.
link:
views: 18
Print
Related
Period of issue of expert report in construction industry reduced to 30 days
Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Single Window system
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
29 October, Tuesday
10:15
Single Window system introduced at universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan Single Window system introduced at universities and col...
10:04
Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
09:48
EAEU and Iran switch to new preferential terms of trade
09:34
Seniors from Bishkek nursing home plant saplings in new park
09:22
President Jeenbekov receives Chairman of Accounts Chamber
28 October, Monday
18:25
Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure
18:16
Drop in air temperature, rains expected in Kyrgyzstan by end of the week
17:35
National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup
17:21
Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case