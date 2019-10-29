Single Window system introduced at universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan

Higher education institutions and colleges of Kyrgyzstan will operate in «Single Window» mode. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Educational institutions will provide services in an automated mode from December 1, 2019.

«From now on, a student does not have to go around all the services of a university (accounting department, student department / personnel department, dean’s office, library, archive, dormitory, passport office and other structures), and get a certificate, diploma and other documents in one place. At the same time, students will be informed to which unit they have to apply to settle arrears and resolve other issues,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Education stressed that automation would remove bureaucratic obstacles and prevent corruption risks.