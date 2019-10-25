Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan at qualification for Asian Futsal Championship

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan won the first match of the qualifying tournament for the Asian Championship 2020 on October 24.

Qualification competitions are held in Iran. The Kyrgyz defeated the Turkmen — 3: 2 during the debut match. Yuldashbai Salimbaev scored two goals, Arstanbek Tursunov scored one.

By the victory, the team guaranteed itself participation in the final stage of the Asian Championship.

The second and final match of the qualification for Kyrgyzstanis will take place on October 25. They will meet with the team of Iran.