30 percent of foreign taxi drivers in Moscow - Kyrgyzstanis

One third of foreign taxi drivers in Moscow — are Kyrgyzstanis. Dmitry Pronin, Deputy Head of the Department of Transport and Road Transport Infrastructure Development of the Russian capital, told the day before on air of Echo of Moscow radio.

According to him, there are 50,000 cars in taxi services of Moscow. Foreign citizens account for more than 50 percent of the drivers. A third of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Other 14 percent of drivers came from Tajikistan, 8 percent — from Armenia, 15 percent — from Uzbekistan, 11 percent — from Azerbaijan, 1 percent — from Georgia.