Kyrgyzstanis will have four days off in a row in November. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development confirmed the information.

Kyrgyzstan marks the Days of History and Memory of the Ancestors on November 7 and November 8. The holiday was approved by the Parliament in November 2017.

This year, the holiday fell on Thursday and Friday. Thus, the Kyrgyzstanis who have a five-day work week will rest for four days.