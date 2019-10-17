10:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia

Investigative bodies of Russia interrogated a sister of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Jooshev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Yakha Batukaeva was interrogated as a part of pre-trial proceedings on the release of the crime boss.

«Yakha Batukaeva was interrogated by the investigative bodies with participation of a Kyrgyz investigator. The interrogation was carried out in Russia, but Aziz Batukaev himself was not questioned. His sister did not indicate a specific person, who committed the crime. She said that she took measures aimed at releasing his sick brother and taking him out of the country,» Zamir Jooshev said.

The defendants in the case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev are 19 people, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged under Articles 43 (complicity) and 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Trial of Aziz Batukaev’s case to be held behind closed doors
Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case
Batukaev’s release. 14 defendants may get off with fine
Illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. Date of preliminary hearing set
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Case sent to court
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Investigation completed
Release of Batukaev. Four defendants refuse to cooperate with investigation
Investigation into Aziz Batukaev’s release completed
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Indira Dzholdubaeva placed under house arrest
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Lawyer Ali Kasymov placed under house arrest
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
17 October, Thursday
10:08
Another section of Moskovskaya Street closed for repairs in Bishkek
09:56
Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia
09:51
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to automate payroll accounting
09:34
3,294 religious organizations registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Trial of Aziz Batukaev’s case to be held behind closed doors
16 October, Wednesday
17:30
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17:01
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
16:05
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
14:54
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
13:42
Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced