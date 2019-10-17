Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia

Investigative bodies of Russia interrogated a sister of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Jooshev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Yakha Batukaeva was interrogated as a part of pre-trial proceedings on the release of the crime boss.

«Yakha Batukaeva was interrogated by the investigative bodies with participation of a Kyrgyz investigator. The interrogation was carried out in Russia, but Aziz Batukaev himself was not questioned. His sister did not indicate a specific person, who committed the crime. She said that she took measures aimed at releasing his sick brother and taking him out of the country,» Zamir Jooshev said.

The defendants in the case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev are 19 people, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged under Articles 43 (complicity) and 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.