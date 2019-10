A teenager died in a hospital after falling from the fifth-floor window of a house on Koenkozov Street in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in extremely serious condition.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 8. The 17-year-old boy was taken to the 3rd City Children’s Clinical Hospital with severe brain contusion.