Kyrgyz farmers get almost 10,000 soft loans since beginning of year

Commercial banks have issued 9,861 soft loans for 4,933.9 billion soms under the project «Financing of Agriculture 7.» The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 2,812 soft loans for 1,101.7 billion soms have been issued for plant growing, and 6,744 soft loans for 2 billion 613.1 million soms have been issued for cattle breeding. Additional 305 soft loans have been issued for 1,219 billion soms.

The loans are issued within the project at preferential interest rates (at 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum) to business entities and individuals of Kyrgyzstan for development of crop production, cattle breeding and processing of agricultural products.
