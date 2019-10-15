09:35
Kyrgyzstan issues nearly 38,000 electronic licenses for a year

At least 37,916 licenses in electronic form have been issued in Kyrgyzstan since October 1, 2018. The State Tax Service reported.

According to the service, as of today, an electronic license is obtained through the electronic service «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» of the State Tax Service — www.salyk.kg and an eID card (a new passport of 2017). One can pay for the license by cards of seven banks and from three mobile wallets. Cash payment through payment terminals is also available.

The Ministry of Economy proposes combining the forms of licenses and insurance cards in order a taxpayer not to have to stand in a queue again and come to the Tax Service to pay social deductions in the presence of the electronic license.
Kyrgyzstan issues nearly 38,000 electronic licenses for a year
