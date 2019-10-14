16:40
Court orders to ensure presence of Almazbek Atambayev at hearing

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek postponed preliminary hearing of the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev until October 15. Official representative of the court Asel Ravshanbekova told reporters.

According to her, the hearing was postponed until tomorrow due to absence of Almazbek Atambayev.

«The court instructed the State Penitentiary Service to ensure presence of Almazbek Atambayev at the hearing. Forced bringing is out of question,» Asel Ravshanbekova explained.

Lawyers filed a motion to conduct the trial without participation of the former president, who is a defendant in this case. However, the court did not grant the petition of the lawyers.
