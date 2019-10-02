Some district of Bishkek to have no water on October 3

Water supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow, on October 3. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Severny water intake and city water supply networks.

Water supply will be suspended from 9.00 to 19.00 in the area bounded by Kurenkeev, Abdrakhmanov, Elebesov, Belskaya Streets and Ala-Archa river.

The City Administration noted that schools and kindergartens located in this area would not work. All medical centers and maternity hospitals will work as usual; water reserve has been prepared for emergency cases.

The following educational institutions will not work:

Schools No. 18, 33, 35;

Kindergarten number 12.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks citizens, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.