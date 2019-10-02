11:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Some district of Bishkek to have no water on October 3

Water supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow, on October 3. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Severny water intake and city water supply networks.

Water supply will be suspended from 9.00 to 19.00 in the area bounded by Kurenkeev, Abdrakhmanov, Elebesov, Belskaya Streets and Ala-Archa river.

The City Administration noted that schools and kindergartens located in this area would not work. All medical centers and maternity hospitals will work as usual; water reserve has been prepared for emergency cases.

The following educational institutions will not work:

  • Schools No. 18, 33, 35;
  • Kindergarten number 12.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks citizens, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Center of Bishkek to have no cold water on September 26
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water today
Water supply system to be reconstructed in Jalal-Abad for €9.2 million
Western part of Bishkek to be left without water next week
Water supply situation to improve in Bishkek
Bishkek City Administration plans to improve water supply of residential areas
Some Bishkek districts left without water
Some districts of Bishkek to be left without cold water tomorrow
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water today
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan