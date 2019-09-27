Prime Minister: There are questions on external and internal debt

«Questions regarding the external and internal state debt arise as of today,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a government meeting today.

According to him, the country’s budget is the most important issue for the Government. This law is the second most important after the Constitution. The main goal of the Cabinet today is the growth of the revenue side, as well as the efficient use of budget funds for solving social and economic issues.

«As we adopt the budget for next year, so we will solve socio-economic issues. As of today, there are questions regarding external and internal state debt. We will pay special attention to this topic,» the Prime Minister stressed.

In her turn, the Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva noted that the budget included funds for servicing the state debt. She added that fulfillment of these obligations would depend on the stability of the national currency.