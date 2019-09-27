14:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister: There are questions on external and internal debt

«Questions regarding the external and internal state debt arise as of today,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a government meeting today.

According to him, the country’s budget is the most important issue for the Government. This law is the second most important after the Constitution. The main goal of the Cabinet today is the growth of the revenue side, as well as the efficient use of budget funds for solving social and economic issues.

«As we adopt the budget for next year, so we will solve socio-economic issues. As of today, there are questions regarding external and internal state debt. We will pay special attention to this topic,» the Prime Minister stressed.

In her turn, the Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva noted that the budget included funds for servicing the state debt. She added that fulfillment of these obligations would depend on the stability of the national currency.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Budget has money to pay off state debt, including small fluctuations of dollar
Growth of dollar exchange rate may cause lack of funds for debt servicing
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 695.9 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.7 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 696
State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 694.49
State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Each citizen owes $ 695.65
Kyrgyzstan is among countries that can not pay off state debt
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 700.6 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 711.4 per each citizen
Popular
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz
Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers