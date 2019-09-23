Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan

Return of electricity in the amount of 4.8 million kilowatt-hours per day was started from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Electric Stations Company reported.

It is planned to complete the return of the entire amount of electricity to the Kyrgyz energy system by the end of November this year.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reached an agreement on exchange of electricity to provide Kazakhstani agriculture consumers with irrigation water.

«At least 270 million kilowatt hours have been delivered from July 6 to August 31, 2019. As of today, the Toktogul water reservoir is being filled up with water due to reduction of electricity generation, which is compensated by electricity from Kazakhstan,» Electric Stations Company said.