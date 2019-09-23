15:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan

Return of electricity in the amount of 4.8 million kilowatt-hours per day was started from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Electric Stations Company reported.

It is planned to complete the return of the entire amount of electricity to the Kyrgyz energy system by the end of November this year.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reached an agreement on exchange of electricity to provide Kazakhstani agriculture consumers with irrigation water.

«At least 270 million kilowatt hours have been delivered from July 6 to August 31, 2019. As of today, the Toktogul water reservoir is being filled up with water due to reduction of electricity generation, which is compensated by electricity from Kazakhstan,» Electric Stations Company said.
link:
views: 30
Print
Related
Low-water season: Import of electricity, gas heating possible in Kyrgyzstan
No blackouts planned in Kyrgyzstan despite low-water season
At least 2,300 Bishkek consumers to be left without electricity
Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan earns $ 16.2 million on export of electricity
Five villages in Kyrgyzstan live without electricity
At least 25 private companies sell electricity in Kyrgyzstan
8,000 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Debt of State Penitentiary Service for electricity amounts to 28.3 million soms
Severelectro asks consumers to pay off debts
Popular
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek