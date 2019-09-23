09:28
Health Ministry to create electronic register of patients with mental disorders

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to create an electronic register of patients with mental and drug addiction disorders and connect it to Tunduk system. The state procurement portal says.

The ministry reportedly plans to spend 6,130 million soms on services for development of appropriate software.

As technical design specification says, the Kyrgyz Republic plans to modernize the health care sector through the widespread introduction of information technology.

A participant must have experience in developing similar programs of at least one contract for the amount of a bid proposal.
