Team of Talas region wins Kyrgyz kurosh tournament at National Nomad Games

The Kyrgyz Kurosh tournament was held in Talas within the National Nomad Games on September 20. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 63 athletes from all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic competed for victory. Roman Saparov (Osh region) took the first place in the weight category up to 55 kg, Syimyk Alymkulov (Jalal-Abad region) was the first in the weight category up to 60 kg, Bayastan Suyunbekov — up to 66 kg, Sanzharbek Amanov — up to 74 kg (both from Talas region). Beksultan Kozhomuratov took the first place in weight up to 84 kg, Nurbek Kozhobekov — up to 96 kg, Tilek Kuralov — over 96 kg (all from Bishkek).

The team of Talas region became the best in the team scoring. Bishkek’s team took the second place, Jalal-Abad region — the third place.