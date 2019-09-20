12:52
Ex-Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov becomes journalist

Member of the interim government and ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov changed his profession. He became a journalist.

He became a correspondent for Zhany Ordo newspaper. The media outlet confirmed the information.

Journalist Azimbek Beknazarov will cover political events in the country and give a legal assessment.

Azimbek Beknazarov was one of the leaders of the opposition, which overthrew the power of the president Kurmanbek Bakiyev. After the events in April 2010, he was also a deputy prime minister in the Government. Having left the civil service, Azimbek Beknazarov opened a law office.
