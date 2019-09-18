10:17
Private centers to get 286 million soms for hemodialysis services

Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend 286 million soms on payment for hemodialysis services to private centers for patients with stage V chronic kidney failure in 2020. Draft budget of the fund contains such data. The document was submitted for public discussion.

This money will be enough for 764 patients undergoing treatment in 18 private hemodialysis centers.

The actual need in preferential hemodialysis treatment for 2020 is 511,600 million soms.

Government approves new procedure for provision of hemodialysis services
In early September, the Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a new procedure for organizing and implementation of hemodialysis services for patients with chronic renal failure stage V at the expense of the republican budget. Patients will receive hemodialysis services under the same conditions without co-payment, that is, they will not be divided into budget-funded and preferential categories.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,508 people undergo hemodialysis procedure in Kyrgyzstan. Assistance is provided to 604 patients free of charge, on preferential terms — to 764. They pay 550 soms, the remaining 4,700 soms are covered by the CMIF. At least 112 patients pay for the service in full — from 5,250 soms and above.
