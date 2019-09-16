14:11
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years

Well-known photojournalist Vlad Ushakov posted two photos, taken in Chatkal from one angle in one locality ten years apart on Facebook. He suggested paying attention to how the ecology has changed.

The two photos are very different. Buried in verdure of floodplain forests Chandalash has turned into a dead zone for 10 years with practically no trees left.

According to Vlad Ushakov, Chatkal district is located 770 kilometers from Bishkek. This is one of the most remote mountain regions of Kyrgyzstan. In recent years, there has been an active development of mineral resources, explored back in the Soviet times.
