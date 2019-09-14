One more skate park to appear in Bishkek

Bishkek City Administration will spend 58,489,091 soms on improvement of the park located at the intersection of Manas and Botaliev (Scherbakov) streets. State procurement portal says.

The object is planned to be completed in 2020.

A sports and playground, a mini-soccer field, a skate park will be built in the park.

Previously, the city administration stated that the total area of ​​the park is 7,426 hectares.

Bishkek City Administration also plans to build a skate park in the park, located at the intersection of Tuleberdiev and Kokchetavskaya Streets.