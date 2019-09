Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina was not questioned without a lawyer. The deputy herself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, face-to-face interrogation with soldiers of special forces was to take place the day before. However, due to the fact that Karamushkina came without a lawyer, the investigative measures were postponed.

«Several lawyers refused to defend me for various reasons, including due to political pressure. Not everyone dares to do it, a character is needed here,» said Irina Karamushkina.

Recall, the deputy is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of Almazbek Atambayev. She was placed under house arrest by court decision.