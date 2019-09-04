Irina Karamushkina summoned for questioning. Her lawyer refuses defense

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina was repeatedly summoned for interrogation. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the parliament member is at the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«She was summoned within the hostage-taking case. The lawyer of Irina Karamushkina refused to defend her. She is under interrogation without a lawyer,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Recall, the deputy is suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of Almazbek Atambayev. She was placed under house arrest by a court decision.