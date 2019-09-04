Short films from Kyrgyzstan to take part in festival in Kazakhstan

Two short films from Kyrgyzstan will take part in IV Baiqonyr International Short Film Festival, which will be held in Almaty on September 4-8. The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 51+ short films by Daniyar Abirov and Farewell by Karash Zhanyshov will be screened at the international competition.

The international jury will be headed by the director and selector of the International Film Festival in Oberhausen Christiana Buchner (Germany). The jury members include Serik Aprymov, Mayra Karsakbaeva, Gulbara Tolomushova, Timur Serdalin and Daniyar Ibragimov.

Baiqonyr is an acquaintance with works of young filmmakers, it is intended to become a platform for creative «take-off» of festival participants and opening of new names not only in Kazakhstani cinema.