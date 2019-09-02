Kyrgyzstani arrested in Kurgan Oblast of Russia on suspicion of raping child

A 32-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained on suspicion of committing sexual violence against a child in Kurgan Oblast of Russia. Znak news agency reported.

Issue of detention of the rapist is being considered.

The crime was committed on August 19 at the entrance hall of one of the houses. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of the incident under paragraph B of part 4, Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violent sexual acts against a person under 14).

The press service of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Kurgan Oblast said that the victim of the rapist was a 13-year-old child.