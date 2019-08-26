14:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar

British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett advises everyone to buy meat only in Alamedin market. He posted his recommendation on Twitter.

He believes that the most delicious and fresh fillet steaks are sold there. Charles Garrett even tried to bargain.

The Englishman spoke with sellers in a mix of Kyrgyz and Russian languages.

The head of the diplomatic mission of the United Kingdom states: people at this bazaar are very friendly and interesting. «If you are going to buy meat, then go to the market,» said Charles Garrett.
