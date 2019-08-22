Online student enrollment system to be launched in 4 cities of Kyrgyzstan

Online student enrollment system will be launched at schools in four cities of Kyrgyzstan from 2020. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Online enrollment will start at schools of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Tokmak and Kara-Balta cities from February 15, 2020.

Currently, online enrollment of students system is working in Bishkek. Since start of the project, about 15,700 applications have been received; 91 percent of the first-graders have been enrolled in schools after submission of originals of documents.

The project is aimed at prevention of corruption risks during enrollment of students in first grade.