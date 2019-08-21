Bishkek authorities develop maintenance of capital’s cemeteries procedure

Bishkek’s authorities developed rules for maintaining cemeteries in Bishkek. The document was posted on the website of the Bishkek City Council for public discussion.

As background statement says, there is currently no normative legal act regulating organization and maintenance of cemeteries, as well as provision of funeral services.

At the same time, the Code of Violations prescribes powers of local authorities to hold accountable for violation of the rules for maintenance of cemeteries.

Bishkek Funeral Services Agency municipal enterprise deals with it in Bishkek. In total, there are six cemeteries on its balance, half of them are closed.