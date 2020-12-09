South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1

South-Western cemetery in Bishkek will be closed from January 1. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, the corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev.

«The closure is due to the lack of free land plots provided for burial, numerous appeals from residents of Ala-Archa, Zher-Yntymagy residential areas with a request to close the cemetery and conclusions of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, the capital’s State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service and Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise,» the City Hall noted.

Deceased will be buried in Grozd village, located in Alamedin district of Chui region.