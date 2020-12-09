19:10
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1

South-Western cemetery in Bishkek will be closed from January 1. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, the corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev.

«The closure is due to the lack of free land plots provided for burial, numerous appeals from residents of Ala-Archa, Zher-Yntymagy residential areas with a request to close the cemetery and conclusions of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, the capital’s State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service and Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise,» the City Hall noted.

Deceased will be buried in Grozd village, located in Alamedin district of Chui region.
link: https://24.kg/english/176120/
views: 104
Print
Related
Unknown people vandalize graves at cemetery in Leninskoe village
Bishkek authorities develop maintenance of capital’s cemeteries procedure
Orthodox cemetery vandalism. Police have no suspects
Vandalism at Ananyevo cemetery. Prime Minister instructs to restore monuments
Residents believe new-build housing near landfills, cemeteries safe
Bishkek budget allocates 10 million soms for road to new cemetery
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
18:39
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
18:30
Legalization of property: Law on voluntary disclosure of income signed
18:15
Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek
18:05
South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1
17:57
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools