Kyrgyzstanis suffer in traffic accident in Moscow region of Russia

Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan suffered in a traffic accident in Mytishchi city of Moscow region of Russia. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

Driver — a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic — lost control of vehicle and crashed into a heavy truck parked on the side of the road at high speed. Three more natives of Kyrgyzstan were in the car. All of them were hospitalized to Mytishchi City Clinical Hospital.

An embassy employee visited the clinic and met with the attending physician. «The condition of three passengers is extremely grave, driver’s condition is stable. He was transferred to the traumatology department,» the Embassy said.

An embassy employee also met with relatives of the victims, advised them on further actions. Investigation of the traffic accident is under the control of the Embassy.
