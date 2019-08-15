Atambayev’s son explains lack of comment on arrest of his father

One of the sons of the arrested former president of Kyrgyzstan, Seytek Atambayev, spoke out for the first time after the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village. He made a statement about special operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev.

According to him, it is too early to assess the events that occurred on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash.

He explained on Facebook that many are interested in his opinion.

«They ask why I am silent about my father, what I think about these events, what will happen now and so on. Sorry, but what should I do now? Grab a knife and go to the White House? Or let my 84-year-old grandmother speak, blaming these or those persons? Or will the matter be decided if I say something? My father’s situation upsets me very much, we are in a really difficult situation, but we have not to succumb to provocations now, we need to get our thoughts in order and act thoughtfully. It is too early to give an assessment of the events on August 7-8, and this assessment should not be based on the words of one or two groups of people,» Seytek Atambayev says.

I hope that law enforcement agencies will conduct an honest investigation and give an objective assessment. Seytek Atambayev

The daughter of the former head of state Aliya Shagieva and his other son, Kadyrbek Atambayev, had previously publicly expressed their opinion.

«I have never interfered in politics, but due to the lawlessness of the authorities, the illegal, unjust detention of my father, I can not remain silent any more. Legal norms are violated, opposition channels are disconnected, false information is sent out. I fear for the family and civilians,» said Aliya Shagieva.

«I am convinced that this is a specially planned provocation. It was planned so carelessly to hang a blame for everything on my father,» Kadyr Atambayev said.

Another son of Almazbek Atambayev — Seyitbek — is a witness in a number of criminal cases.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.