Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was indicted on two more counts. Law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer Sergey Slesarev, the Military Prosecutor’s Office presented a notice of suspicion of the former head of state of two crimes. The new charges relate to criminal cases on modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant and acquisition of Forum building.

According to the lawyer, the new cases are based on conclusions of the parliamentary commission, which were approved by a majority of the deputies of the Parliament.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev refused to cooperate with the investigation and sign any investigative and procedural documents. He also refused to testify.

Earlier, Sergey Slesarev told reporters that the former president Almazbek Atambayev was formally charged with corruption. An Interior Ministry investigator charged him within a criminal case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. The Prosecutor General’s Office also stated that Almazbek Atambayev was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code, including grave ones.

The former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8 after two attempted storms by the special forces. He was arrested by court order and is kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.