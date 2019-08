Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan attacked a 49-year-old woman in St. Petersburg (Russia). Nevnov.ru media outlet says.

Women’s cries drew attention of a resident of house under windows of which the crime was committed. She called law enforcement agencies.

Private security officers arrived at the scene and detained two 30-year-old men. Both of them were drunk. The suspects were taken to the nearest territorial police station.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Sexual assault.»