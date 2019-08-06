11:06
Three men kidnap child in Bishkek

A child was kidnapped in Bishkek yesterday. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Yesterday, a duty department of the traffic police of Bishkek received a message about abduction of a child at the intersection of Ryskulov and Timiryazev Streets at 19.35. A five-year-old boy was pulled from his mother’s hands by three Asian men. They got into a dark car and drove away.

Thanks to coordinated actions of the Main Traffic Safety Department and Safe City cameras, Volkswagen Vento car of the abductors with the three men and the kidnapped child was found and detained for half an hour.

The detainees were handed over to operative officers of the Criminal Police Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.
