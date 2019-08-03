28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan

At least 28 companies engaged in mining of cryptocurrencies are disconnected from the power supply in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

The volume of water in Toktogul water reservoir is 16.4 billion cubic meters, which is 2.2 billion cubic meters less than last year.

According to the forecast of Kyrgyzhydromet, the inflow of water into the Toktogul reservoir during the growing season is expected to reach 86 percent of the average long-term norm. By October 1, it is planned to accumulate 17 billion cubic meters of water.

Earlier, the Government announced its position regarding companies mining cryptocurrencies. Given the onset of a period of low water, the challenge is to ensure the most efficient use of the potential of our energy system. The Cabinet believes that the 20 megawatts of power requested by mining centers should be directed to production facilities in the real sector of the economy, where hundreds of jobs will be created, taxes and deductions will be paid.