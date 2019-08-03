09:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Aziz Batukaev’s release. Zarylbek Rysaliev placed under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure to the deputy of the Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev.

Recall, he served as Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service in 2013.

It is unknown when Zarylbek Rysaliev was detained, and charges brought against him within the case on unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev are also unknown. The day before, it became known that the court had changed his preventive measure and decided to place Zarylbek Rysaliev under house arrest.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, these are the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev, the former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova and others.

Another suspect of involvement in the release of the criminal, the former secretary of the Defense Council (now the Security Council) and the ex-chairman of the SCNS Busurmankul Tabaldiev disappeared without a trace. He was put on the wanted list.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Busurmankul Tabaldiev put on wanted list
Judge who released Aziz Batukaev removed from post
Atambayev’s immunity. Aziz Batukaev gives testimony to Prosecutor General
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Oncologist placed under house arrest
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Judge placed under house arrest
Release of Batukaev. Special Prosecutor and Shamil Atakhanov left at large
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Involvement of Almazbek Atambayev being checked
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Dinara Saginbaeva suspended from work
Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev
Popular
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek
Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019 Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants
President promises to take solution of migrants’ problems under personal control President promises to take solution of migrants’ problems under personal control