Aziz Batukaev’s release. Zarylbek Rysaliev placed under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure to the deputy of the Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev.

Recall, he served as Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service in 2013.

It is unknown when Zarylbek Rysaliev was detained, and charges brought against him within the case on unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev are also unknown. The day before, it became known that the court had changed his preventive measure and decided to place Zarylbek Rysaliev under house arrest.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, these are the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev, the former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova and others.

Another suspect of involvement in the release of the criminal, the former secretary of the Defense Council (now the Security Council) and the ex-chairman of the SCNS Busurmankul Tabaldiev disappeared without a trace. He was put on the wanted list.