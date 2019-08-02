Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov told reporters that the Russian authorities were ready to consider lifting of restrictions on transfers of money for migrant workers from the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is fighting against illegal money laundering and in this regard, it was decided to block the transit of cash flows coming to Central Asian countries and China from their citizens working in Russia. «This list includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and even China. Now, in the form of an experiment, they tried to unblock China under agreements within the framework of the integration concept One Belt, One Road. We also raised this issue at a high level and asked to remove restrictions for our migrants, while Kyrgyzstan is also a part of the Silk Road. We were promised that a certain decision would be made, but not right now,» said Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

He added that each state has its own national interests and the Russian ruble was suffering because of the black «cash». «There were many articles about Kyrgyz banks concerning laundromat. However, this issue will be resolved,» the head of the diplomatic mission stressed.

About 1,200 million of our compatriots are working in the Russian Federation.

The first meeting of the Council for Relations with Compatriots Abroad was held today in Bishkek. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised support for migrants and thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for creation of relatively favorable conditions for Kyrgyzstanis working in the Russian Federation.