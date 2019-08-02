Safe City: Over 186 million soms received from payment of fines

More than 186 million soms were received from the payment of fines for violation of traffic rules. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Since the start of Safe City project, 337,448 decisions on violation of the traffic rules have been issued which have been sent to vehicle owners. At least 145,709 of them were paid that is 43.2 percent.

Violators of the traffic rules have paid 186,318,225 soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department calls on road users to obey the traffic laws.